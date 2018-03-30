Microsoft's Windows head to leave company amid reorganization

By Paresh Dave

Microsoft's veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Thursday said Terry Myerson, executive vice president of its Windows and devices business, will be leaving the company amid a major management reshuffle that increases the company's focus on its cloud products.

The latest transition builds on earlier efforts to unite engineers who work on software with those that oversee hardware. Microsoft is creating two new engineering teams, with one focusing on how consumers use technology and the other on how businesses use cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Microsoft said that elevates the role of Rajesh Jha, who will lead a team focused on user experience across devices that they encounter at home or work.

The move also consolidates more of Microsoft's business software efforts under Scott Guthrie, who oversees the fast-growing unit that sells cloud computing services to businesses.

Myerson has been at Microsoft for more than two decades, and his responsibilities had grown significantly through several reorganizations since 2013. He has been supervising the company's products including Surface, Xbox and HoloLens Mixed Reality and services such as Windows and Office.

Myerson will be working with Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition of the leadership changes, Nadella said in an email to all Microsoft employees.



(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Nick Zieminski)