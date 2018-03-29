Kenya court fines interior minister, police chief for contempt of court

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan high court judge on Thursday fined Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i and inspector general of police Joseph Boinnet 200,000 Kenyan shillings ($1,985) for contempt of court.

Judge George Odunga had on Wednesday ordered the senior government officials to appear in court for sentencing, after ruling they were in contempt for failing to obey a court order to release a detained opposition politician.

Odunga ordered the money be deducted from their salaries.



(Reporting By Maggie Fick; editing by John Stonestreet)