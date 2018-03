MOSCOW (Reuters) - Automaker BMW <BMWG.DE> will recall 1,202 of its X3 model in Russia due to a possible fault with screws fastening the vehicles' rear spoilers, Russia's standards agency said on Thursday.

BMW to recall 1,202 X3 vehicles in Russia: watchdog

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jason Neely)