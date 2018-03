MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday that a "counter-terrorist operation" in Syria's eastern Ghouta was almost over, RIA state news agency reported.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, Maria Zakharova said Douma, the main town in eastern Ghouta, remained under the control of Islamist fighters.



