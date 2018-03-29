Britain's greenhouse gas emissions fell 3 pct in 2017: govt

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fell by 3 percent in 2017, due largely to lower coal-fired power generation, marking a fifth consecutive yearly decline, preliminary government data showed on Thursday.

Output of heat-trapping gases in Britain, Europe's second-largest emitter behind Germany, fell to 456 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), data from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

Emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), the main greenhouse gas blamed for climate change, fell by 3 percent to 367 million tonnes.



