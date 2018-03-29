Hurt Adelaide striker out of A-League game

Adelaide United's new striker Dzengis Cavusevic will miss Friday night's A-League fixture against Wellington because of a knee injury.

The Slovenian is undergoing scans after being hurt during training in the lead-up to the Coopers Stadium game.

"We don't know what happened. We wait for the results from the doctor," Adelaide coach Marco Kurz told reporters on Thursday.

The Reds have summoned Baba Diawara into their squad for the first time in almost three months.

The Reds enter their home match in fifth spot. The Phoenix languish last with just four wins but Kurz is wary of Wellington.

"Maybe they are not good in form," he said.

"For me ... they have nothing to lose.

"It's hardest because everybody expect from us a win.

"We must play on the same level as against Newcastle ... it was a good game but it was seven days ago.

"Tomorrow it's a completely different game. It's our job to show the same quality."

Adelaide put five goals past the Jets last start and the Reds are seeking another victory in their last home game of the season.

"We want to do our best to reach a victory for our fans," Kurz said.

"The only pressure we have is that every player must give the best that he can, that is the pressure.

"We have a clear aim: to reach the finals. And we know we need a lot of points and tomorrow it's a game where you can win three points."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Adelaide haven't lost to the Phoenix in seven games - four wins, three draws.

* Wellington have lost their past four away games, scoring just once.

* The Reds haven't lost at home for five games.