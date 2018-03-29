News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Company behind hot air balloon crash didn't call emergency services after incident
Hot air balloon company didn't call triple zero after crash, police reveal

Derby-winning jockey Smullen diagnosed with tumour

AFP /

Dublin (AFP) - Nine-times Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen will be out of the saddle for the forseeable future after revealing he is to undergo treatment for a tumour.

The 40-year-old -- who won the 'blue riband' of flat racing, the Epsom Derby, on Harzand in 2016 -- said his doctor had originally thought it was a gallstone problem.

Smullen, who has 11 other classic race successes to his credit, all for trainer Dermot Weld, said he would meet the new challenge in a positive frame of mind.

"Most people will have been aware that I have been in hospital in recent days undergoing tests," Smullen said in a statement issued to The Racing Post.

"I was showing some of the symptoms associated with a gallstone problem but it was discovered that the problem was more serious.

"A tumour was discovered and consequently I won't be riding for the foreseeable future. It's a new challenge for me and it's one I am fully focused on overcoming.

"I've got tremendous support from family and friends, both within racing and outside of racing, and I'm very positive about making a full recovery."

Smullen received plenty of sympathy from the racing world including leading England-based Italian trainer Luca Cumani.

"The team at Bedford House *(Cumani's stables) send their thoughts and strength to @patjsmullen wishing a good man a healthy recovery!!" tweeted Cumani.

Colin Keane, who edged out Smullen for the Irish jockeys title last year, said he was shocked to hear the news.

"We had a great battle for the championship last year and it won't be the same not having him riding beside me in the immediate future," said Keane.

"He's a real pro and someone everyone looks up to," added the 23-year-old.

Back To Top