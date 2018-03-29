AFL stars return as Blues axe Silvagni

Carlton have axed Jack Silvagni and are sweating on the fitness of star ruckman Matthew Kreuzer for their AFL match against Gold Coast.

Geelong have included Patrick Dangerfield in their Easter Monday squad, meaning the Cats are on the verge of unleashing their Big Three midfield for the first time.

Pre-season hamstring injuries to Dangerfield and Gary Ablett have meant the Cats are yet to have those two players and captain Joel Selwood in the same team since Ablett returned to Geelong.

Sydney midfielder Dan Hannebery and Port Adelaide's Robbie Gray, who returns from suspension, are two other star squad inclusions for round two.

The Swans host Port on Sunday, meaning Hannebery (calf), like Dangerfield, is yet to be confirmed as a selection.

Dangerfield and Hannebery were pushing hard for round-one recalls.

Kreuzer suffered a groin injury in the round-one loss to Richmond and Silvagni paid the price for having minimal impact in the match.

The Blues also lost Matthew Kennedy to an ankle injury for Saturday's game at Etihad Stadium, with David Cuningham and Cam O'Shea the inclusions.

Aaron Hall has recovered from finger surgery and is a handy recall for Gold Coast, who left out Matt Rosa.

North Melbourne and St Kilda made no changes for their Good Friday clash.

Melbourne recalled Dom Tyson and Tom Bugg for Mitch Hannan and Corey Maynard for Saturday's match against Brisbane at the Gabba.

Angus Brayshaw has again missed out on selection.

The Lions lost Daniel Rich (ankle) and Mitch Robinson (suspension), while Tom Bell was dropped.

Their replacements are Cedric Cox, Rhys Mathieson and Rohan Bewick.

Essendon have named an unchanged line-up for Saturday's Perth match against Fremantle, with star midfielder Zach Merrett named despite his concussion in the win over Adelaide.

Fremantle made four unforced changes after their heavy round-one loss to Port.

They named Adam Cerra and Mitch Crowden for their AFL debuts and also recalled Stephen Hill and Joel Hamling.

The Dockers dropped Shane Kersten, Danyle Pearce, Cam Sutcliffe and Darcy Tucker.

Tom Scully will return for GWS in Saturday's match against Collingwood at the MCG and he comes in for Aiden Corr.

The Magpies lost Mason Cox to suspension and Josh Smith to a hamstring injury, with Callum Brown and Matt Scharenberg taking their places.

The Western Bulldogs have flagged as many as seven changes for Sunday's Etihad Stadium game against West Coast.

Apart from losing Tom Liberatore and Hayden Crozier to knee injuries, they also dropped Fletcher Roberts.

Jack Redpath was in line for a recall but the AFL ruled he must serve another week of his suspension because the ruck-forward played last weekend in a VFL practice match.