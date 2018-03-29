LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox said on Thursday he would not support an extension to the near-two year transition period that has been agreed with the European Union to smooth the country's exit from the bloc.

UK trade minister Fox says would not support longer Brexit transition period

"I don't think that's likely to happen," he told BBC Radio when asked if transition could extend beyond the end of 2020.

"We understand that we need to get the British public's support and that an extension would not be popular."

Asked if he could rule it out, he replied: "I wouldn't like to see that and nor would I support an extension."



(Reporting by Kate Holton and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)