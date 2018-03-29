News

Young Magpie fined for betting on AFL

Roger Vaughan
AAP /

Collingwood player Brayden Sier has fallen foul of the AFL's strict betting rules.

Sier, who's yet to make his senior debut, was fined $5000 for betting on the league.

But given the small amounts he wagered and his remorse, the fined was suspended for two seasons.

"Sier had placed a number of bets totalling less than $50 combined on AFL matches (and) events during the 2017 season," the AFL said in a statement on Thursday.

"None of the bets involved were placed on any match (or) event involving Collingwood.

"The player's remorse and full co-operation during the investigation had been taken into account, along with the size of the wagers, and his sanction had therefore been suspended for a two-year period."

Sier must also go through another education course on the AFL's anti-betting regulations.

The Magpies recruited the 20-year-old midfielder with their first pick at No.32 in the 2015 national draft.

While injuries have restricted him to only 18 VFL games in two seasons, last October he signed a one-year contract extension with Collingwood.

