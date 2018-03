MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's defense ministry said on Thursday nearly 5,300 rebels and members of their families left Syria's eastern Ghouta enclave on Wednesday, news agencies reported.

Rebels left the town of Arbeen for the northern province of Idlib, according to the Centre for Reconciliation in Syria, a body run by the ministry.



