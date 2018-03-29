Alizee to be tested at 2000 metres

Alizee has given her trainer James Cummings the indication she will be able to run out 2000 metres and will be given the chance to prove it at the highest level.

Flight Stakes winner Alizee will be given her chance at 2000 metres in the G1 Vinery Stud Stakes.

The Godolphin filly is one of the favourites for Saturday's Group One Vinery Stud Stakes at Rosehill after Cummings opted not to run her against older mares over 1500 metres in the Group Two Emancipation Stakes.

The winner of the Flight Stakes (1600m) last spring, Alizee finished 13th in the Coolmore Classic (1500m) last Saturday week, 2-1/4 lengths from the winner Daysee Doom who lines up as favourite in the Emancipation.

"We're giving Alizee the opportunity to run over the 2000 metres in the Vinery Stud Stakes," Cummings said.

"There's not too many opportunities for her to run against three-year-old fillies at set weights at this level."

"I feel like that having been blocked for a run in the Coolmore where she was lovely and relaxed, she looks like she can conserve her energy over this trip."

"There's no doubt that she's got a lot of power and she's a filly with a brilliant turn of foot."

"If she can hold it together and be ready to unleash a big final furlong (200m) it would be interesting to see how difficult it will be for her opposition to hold her out late."

The Chris Waller-trained Unforgotten, winner of the Phar Lap Stakes (1500m) against the males, was the TAB's $5 Vinery favourite on Thursday ahead of Aloisia and Alizee at $6.

Aloisia caused an upset when she beat Shoals and Alizee in the Thousand Guineas in October.

Alizee will be ridden by last week's Golden Slipper-winning jockey Brenton Avdulla.

Waller was still looking for a jockey for Unforgotten on Thursday afternoon with Hugh Bowman unable to ride after succumbing to a virus.

Godolphin colt Astoria gets another chance at 2000m in the Group Two Tullcoh Stakes, a traditional lead-up to the ATC Austraian Derby (2400m).

At his most recent start, Astoria finished fourth in the Alister Clark Stakes (2040m) at Moonee Valley on March 16 won by Cliff's Edge from Levendi and Belfast, both opponents in the Tulloch.

"He was out of his comfort zone being so close to the speed behind Cliff's Edge who is the sort of horse who drags the sprint out of his opposition," Cummings said.

"I think he's really primed for one of his best runs this time in and it should be the perfect race to get him back into the winners' circle."