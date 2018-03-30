News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Company behind hot air balloon crash didn't call emergency services after incident
Hot air balloon company didn't call triple zero after crash, police reveal

Warner arrives home to chaotic scenes

Scott Bailey and Darren Walton
AAP /

David Warner has arrived home in Sydney, breaking his silence on Australia's ball-tampering saga with an apology via social media before promising to talk more in coming days.

0304_1800_nsw_hearing
1:29

Star of small screen explaining why hearing should be a priority
Wage pop scary to Wall Street says Jared Bernstein
1:34

Wage pop scary to Wall Street says Jared Bernstein
AEI's Pethokoukis: Trump's 'bad deal' talk no way to get ...
4:11

AEI's Pethokoukis: Trump's 'bad deal' talk no way to get ...
Family and Friends Wait Desperately for News of Loved Ones Missing in Oakland Warehouse Fire
1:40

Family and Friends Wait Desperately for News of Loved Ones Missing in Oakland Warehouse Fire
Trump: Texas shooting is a 'mental health problem,' not a...
1:18

Trump: Texas shooting is a 'mental health problem,' not a...
Senate Republicans Pass Massive Tax Reform Bill
0:21

Senate Republicans Pass Massive Tax Reform Bill
Money Tight for Disabled Foster Kids
1:30

Money Tight for Disabled Foster Kids
Incoming NZ govt makesplans to review Central Bank Act
1:43

Incoming NZ govt makesplans to review Central Bank Act
0910_1800_qld_premier
2:45

Premier's call to action on domestic violence
0702_1130_nat_politics
1:30

MP's controversial marriage equality comment
1206_1800_BRI-CoalMine
2:31

Regional cities will play vital link servicing Australia's largest coal mine
We're crawling along on tax reform but there is movement:...
4:03

We're crawling along on tax reform but there is movement:...
 

Comforted by his wife Candice and intent on getting his two young daughters to bed, Warner stopped briefly to talk to journalists upon his near-midnight arrival at Sydney airport on Thursday.

"As you can understand, it's been a tough and an emotional time for my wife and the kids," Warner said when asked if he'd heard about Darren Lehmann's decision to quit as Australian coach in the continuing fallout from the ball-tampering scandal.

"At this present time, you'll hear from me in a couple of days.

"At the moment, my priority is to get these kids in bed and rest up and let my mind be clear so I can think and talk to you in a couple of days."

WATCH: 'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down addressing parents' pain

GUT-WRENCHING: Lehmann reveals proudest moment as Aussie coach

REVEALED: The dressing room moment it all went wrong between Smith and Warner

Warner arrives at Sydney airport with his wife and kids. Pic: Getty

Earlier on Thursday, the disgraced opener issued a statement on social media while en route back from South Africa after being handed a 12-month ban alongside Steve Smith for his role in the scandal.

He took to Twitter to apologise after he was accused of being the instigator by Cricket Australia after its investigation.

"Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket," Warner wrote.

"I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it.

"I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans.

"Its (sic) a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy.

David Warner. Pic: AAP

"I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisers. You will hear from me in a few days."

Warner has endured a difficult week since he plotted and instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

The 31-year-old has been punished most severely by Cricket Australia, with the governing body having also dictated he can never be considered for a leadership position again.

There have also been questions over whether the explosive left-handed opener will play for Australia again, after reports of discontent from teammates during the investigation and in the wake of the incident.

According to CA's investigation, Warner also failed to "voluntarily report his knowledge of the plan after the match" - something neither Smith or Bancroft were accused of.

Warner on Thursday also lost another major sponsor, after sporting company ASICS dumped both he and Bancroft.

"The decisions and actions taken by David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are not something that ASICS tolerates and are contrary to the values the company stands for," the company said in a statement.

It comes after Warner was dropped by electronics company LG on Wednesday, and as Australia's home Test sponsor Magellan also terminated its sponsorship after the affair.

Back To Top