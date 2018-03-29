The business week in numbers

Rio Tinto pockets billions, the stock market drops to a five-month low, and a milk supplier is hit by competition fears - these are some of the numbers that grabbed attention in the business world this week.

MONDAY

0.5 - The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index finished the day 0.5 per cent lower, a level not seen since mid-October as worries of a protectionist trade war continued to weigh upon global markets.

TUESDAY

$2.25 billion -.Rio Tinto agreed to sell its 80 per cent stake in Queensland's Kestrel underground coal mine for $2.25 billion. The deal meant Rio pocketed more than $4 billion in about a week by selling its last remaining Australian coal assets.

WEDNESDAY

7.5 - Shares in A2 Milk fell by 7.5 per cent after a report that global food and dairy giant Nestle has launched an infant formula product that uses the A2 beta-casein protein, the same protein that is the mainstay of A2 Milk's products.

THURSDAY

4.4 per cent - Employers were seeking to fill 220,900 job vacancies in February, up 4.4 per cent from November in seasonally adjusted terms, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data. Job opportunities rose in both the private and public sectors.

FRIDAY

0 - The number of hours for which the ASX will be open on Good Friday