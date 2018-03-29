Five talking points in Super Rugby this weekend

Wellington, March 29, 2018 (AFP) - - Sam Cane makes his 100th appearance for the Waikato Chiefs against the Otago Highlanders among round seven highlights this weekend. Here are five talking points in Super Rugby:

- Cooper looks to McKenzie energy -

Waikato Chiefs host the Otago Highlanders Friday night still on a high from their 61-10 thrashing of the Sunwolves in Tokyo, the biggest winning margin in the New Zealand club's history.

Fly-half Damian McKenzie contributed 26 points and coach Colin Cooper said the 22-year-old's attacking prowess had energised the team.

"We've built a lot of confidence from seeing the heart in this group throughout the competition so far," Cooper said.

"The way we performed against the Sunwolves has also given the attack focus a real boost in confidence."

- Ton-up Cane 'walks it big time' -

The Chiefs will have added motivation and will want to win the New Zealand derby for co-captain Sam Cane, who will make his landmark 100th appearance for the club against the Highlanders.

"Sam has shown lots of hard work and sacrifice to earn his 100th game, which is an outstanding effort -- it's great to be involved with him on his 100th," said Cooper of the hard-tackling flanker.

"He's an outstanding leader of the group, and doesn't just talk it, but walks it big time on the field."

- He thinks it's all over -

Only six rounds of Super Rugby have been completed, but a leading South African critic believes it is almost a foregone conclusion who will contest the August final.

An all-New Zealand title decider is on the cards, insists Mark Keohane, with defending champions Canterbury Crusaders, Wellington Hurricanes and Otago Highlanders the candidates.

"Three does not go into two, so take your pick, but two of them will be making up an all-New Zealand final," he wrote in the Johannesburg Star.

All three have away assignments this weekend with Highlanders meeting fellow Kiwis the Waikato Chiefs, Hurricanes playing Melbourne Rebels and Crusaders facing Golden Lions.

- No panic yet for leaky Lions -

Golden Lions, runners-up to the Hurricanes and Crusaders in the past two Super Rugby finals, have been leaking tries at an alarming rate this season.

Conceding six in a loss to the Jaguares in Argentina last weekend raised to 26 the number of tries scored against the Johannesburg outfit in six matches.

Coach Swys du Bruin, who has seen his team lose two of their last three matches, was putting on a brave face ahead of a clash with recond eight-time champions Crusaders this Sunday.

"There is nothing that is specifically wrong," insisted the man who replaced England-bound Johan Ackermann this season. "We are far from pressing any panic buttons."

- Rebels aim to end Aussie losing streak -

The high-flying Melbourne Rebels want to prevent a trans-Tasman whitewash this season when they attempt to rectify one of Australian rugby's worst statistics at home to Wellington Hurricanes on Friday.

It is the first meeting between an Australian and a New Zealand team this season following the Kiwi teams winning all 25 encounters against their Aussie counterparts in 2017.

Melbourne Rebels fly-half Jack Debreczeni can't wait. "The boys are ready to leave a lot on the field and give it our all," Debreczeni said. "It's always good to test yourself against the best."

'Canes coach John Boyd said Australian sides were playing better rugby this season and would end the losing streak, but hopefully not this week.

"Last year was a bit of a one-off blip," he said. "I'm not sure it'll be 50-50 but I think it'll be much closer than it was last year."

