Indian nationals claiming to be Commonwealth Games journalists detained at airport

A man has faced court charged with people smuggling after nine Indian nationals, who were reportedly claiming to be journalists covering the Commonwealth Games, were detained at Brisbane International Airport.

Rakesh Kumar Sharma, 46, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday accused of an aggravated offence of people smuggling and an aggravated offence of false documents.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers arrested him as part of a group of nine Indian nationals at the airport on Wednesday night.

An ABF Airline Liaison Officer in Bangkok had flagged the group on transit through Thailand on suspicion they may be non-genuine travellers.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard told the court Sharma would be applying for bail but he asked for the matter to be adjourned so a Hindi interpreter could be brought in.

He was remanded in custody until April 6.

The other eight individuals have been taken into immigration detention.

ABF Regional Commander Queensland, Terry Price, said that attempts to enter Australia without the correct paperwork would not be tolerated.

“Anyone wishing to enter Australia, including athletes, team officials, spectators and the media, must hold a valid visa and accreditation and must be deemed to be a legitimate visitor,” Commander Price said.

“The ABF remains highly alert to other similar attempts that may occur as we get closer to the start of the Commonwealth Games.”