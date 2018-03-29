News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

Indian nationals claiming to be Commonwealth Games journalists detained at airport

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

A man has faced court charged with people smuggling after nine Indian nationals, who were reportedly claiming to be journalists covering the Commonwealth Games, were detained at Brisbane International Airport.

0329_1800_vic_golfer
1:53

Veteran, 90, gets golfer’s dream of a hole-in-one
0329_1130_nat_ANZstadium
1:10

Government abandons plans to rebuild ANZ Stadium
0326_1800_wa_eagles
1:29

Eagles fans impatient with commute home from game
0326_1800_syd_shame
3:50

Cricket cheating investigation underway
0323_0500_nat_laborvic
1:39

Victorian Labor election rort
0323_0500_nat_balcony
0:15

Sydney balcony fall
0323_0500_nat_facebook
0:46

Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook breach
0323_0500_nat_childcare
0:19

Childcare worker strike
0323_0500_nat_flood
0:24

NSW flood watch
0323_0500_nat_cyclone
0:23

Queensland cyclone watch
"Sacre bleu!" New post-Brexit British passport to be made by Franco-Dutch firm
1:07

"Sacre bleu!" New post-Brexit British passport to be made by Franco-Dutch firm
0323_0500_nat_whitsundays
0:29

Whitsundays crash victims
 

Rakesh Kumar Sharma, 46, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday accused of an aggravated offence of people smuggling and an aggravated offence of false documents.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers arrested him as part of a group of nine Indian nationals at the airport on Wednesday night.

A man has faced court for bringing fake Commonwealth Games journalists into Australia. Source: ABF

An ABF Airline Liaison Officer in Bangkok had flagged the group on transit through Thailand on suspicion they may be non-genuine travellers.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard told the court Sharma would be applying for bail but he asked for the matter to be adjourned so a Hindi interpreter could be brought in.

He was remanded in custody until April 6.

Eight individuals have been taken into immigration detention. Source: ABF

The other eight individuals have been taken into immigration detention.

ABF Regional Commander Queensland, Terry Price, said that attempts to enter Australia without the correct paperwork would not be tolerated.

“Anyone wishing to enter Australia, including athletes, team officials, spectators and the media, must hold a valid visa and accreditation and must be deemed to be a legitimate visitor,” Commander Price said.

“The ABF remains highly alert to other similar attempts that may occur as we get closer to the start of the Commonwealth Games.”

Back To Top