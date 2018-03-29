D'Argento to run in Doncaster not Derby

Trainer Chris Waller has opted to aim rising star D'Argento at the Doncaster Mile rather than a step the colt up to 2400 metres in the ATC Australian Derby.

Both the Doncaster Mile and the Derby (2400m) are on day one of The Championships at Randwick on April 7 and Waller has decided to bring D'Argento back to 1600m after his Group One Rosehill Guineas (2000m) success last Saturday.

Waller, who has won six of the past 10 Doncaster Miles, says he will stick to the strategy successful with Sacred Falls in 2013.

"Given this has been a successful pathway to the Doncaster in the past for the stable I am confident he has done the groundwork to be very competitive in this race," Waller said in a statement.

"D'Argento is a serious colt with an extremely bright future and despite winning his Group One at 2000m I do feel he can be equally as effective at the 1600m distance."

Corey Brown has been booked to ride D'Argento who has 49kg.

D'Argento was on the third line of betting for the Doncaster with the TAB at $7 on Thursday behind Kementari ($4) and Happy Clapper ($5).