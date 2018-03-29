Nine serves Seven with a shock tennis win

Nine Entertainment has won Australian tennis broadcasting rights in a $300 million coup, snatching them from long-term holder Seven Network and promising to keep chasing cricket broadcast rights as well.

Nine on Thursday secured rights for all premium tennis played in Australia for the 2020 to 2024 seasons in a deal worth $60 million a year for Tennis Australia, ending Seven's four-decade hold on televising the Australian Open.

Under the five-year agreement, Nine has the live rights - including free-to-air, subscription television, streaming, mobile and social media - and catch-up service rights to the Australian Open as well as the lead up tournaments around Australia.

It is believed Nine is considering deals with partners to find distribution channels that will complement its television broadcast.

Seven's exclusive negotiation period with Tennis Australia ended without conclusion in mid-March and bids were opened up to competitors.

Nine chief executive Hugh Marks said the network was "thrilled" to have secured the five-year rights, particularly to the Australian Open, which is consistently among the most-watched programs of the year.

This year's men's final secured a national average audience of 2.369 million and is currently ranked the third most-watched program on Australian television so far in 2018.

Mr Marks also confirmed Nine is still in the running for cricket rights, including Test cricket, which the network has held for almost four decades.

"There is room for more than one broadcaster in every event - that's the new world that we are in today," Mr Marks told reporters.

"The fact is the world of 40 years ago when it was free-to-air television and nothing else doesn't exist - so how those rights fit together and how broadcast partnerships fit together is part of our new reality."

Nine, which has previously noted it has been making a loss from cricket coverage, last week had a joint bid with free-to-air rival Ten rejected by Cricket Australia.

It is understood the broadcaster remains committed to its joint bid with Ten.

In a note to Nine staff, director of sport Tom Malone said the broadcaster would not pay more for rights but could afford to pay for sports rights if it is on terms that allow the network to distribute and commercialise the content across platforms.

Mr Malone told AAP he expects the tennis deal to generate revenue for Nine as the network will be able to sub-license its rights to different platforms such as a pay-TV provider or a telco company.

"We are unrestricted to commercialise our content across the platforms so we are confident in the return that this will have for Nine," he said.

A Seven spokesman said the network had an incredibly long and proud history with Australian tennis and had delivered many milestones to grow the game.

"We wish Nine and everyone at Tennis Australia good luck," he said.

Nine shares gained four cents, or 1.8 per cent, to $2.27, while Seven West shares fell 1.5 cents , or 2.7 per cent, to 54 cents.