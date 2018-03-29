Aqua Vite beats the odds to race again

Gold Coast gelding Aqua Vite is one of the most consistent horses in Queensland but it is amazing he is racing at all.

Aqua Vite (centre) is racing in great form after a bout with serious illness.

Aqua Vite showed he was up to top class when he was third behind Raido first-up from a 10-week break in the Listed Goldmarket (1200m) at the Gold Coast two weeks ago.

It took the gelding's overall record to five wins and nine placings from 18 starts.

In the past 12 months he has not finished worse than fourth in 12 starts.

Trainer Scott Morrisey said he had rarely had a more consistent horse which was amazing considering Aqua Vite should have died.

"He got colitis about 18 months ago and was skin and bones. Many horses that have the disease die," Morrisey said.

"He couldn't eat and we really thought we would lose him but the vets and our staff nursed him through.

"For him to come back and race so well is a great effort."

Aqua Vite will be having his second run since a spell in the Open Handicap (1350m) at Doomben on Saturday.

Morrisey said there wasn't much doubt Aqua Vite should have nearly won the Goldmarket.

"There was a scrimmage on the home turn and he got held up while the winner and second horse got a clear passage" he said.

Aqua Vite handles both wet and dry tracks and looks an ideal horse for the fringe stakes races in the winter carnival.

But Morrisey isn't getting too far ahead of himself.

"There are plenty of races around for him but I don't want to get too excited. I am just excited to have him racing," he said.