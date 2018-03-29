Bellamy wants more from Storm's Addo-Carr

Storm speedster Josh Addo-Carr needs to get more involved if he wants to make his State of Origin debut, according to Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy.

Melbourne's Josh Addo-Carr has been told to do more if he wants to win selection for the Blues.

The lightning-fast winger put his hand up for the Blues with a breakout 2017, topping the NRL's try-scoring tally last season alongside his Storm teammate Suliasi Vunivalu en route to the NRL premiership.

Addo-Carr, 22, has worked hard on his technique in the off-season to add even more pace but Bellamy says he will have to do more to catch the eye of incoming NSW coach Brad Fittler and dislodge incumbents Brett Morris and Blake Ferguson.

Against North Queensland last round Addo-Carr only made six runs for a 50m run metre tally.

"Josh could play Origin without a doubt but after the first couple of weeks he probably needs a bit more involvement," Bellamy said ahead of their Good Friday clash with the Sharks in Cronulla.

"We all know what he can do when he gets an opportunity.

"Whether Freddy (Fittler) has got him on the radar or not - he probably has - but he'll need to play well, because they'd be a fair few wingers in Freddy's frame at the moment."

One Melbourne player Bellamy is getting behind for selection is in-form lock Dale Finucane, who he says is "made for the Origin arena".

Finucane was 20th man in the Blues outfit for game three and has made an early statement this season with a man of the match performance in last round's win over North Queensland.

"He does a wonderful job each and every week," Bellamy said of 26-year-old Finucane.

"He's one of our most consistent players and it's always a high level of consistency.

"Dale, he'd be made for the Origin arena and hopefully he gets that chance this year."