Aussie job vacancies continue to expand

The number of job vacancies in Australia has continued to climb, with new official data showing a concerted rise in job opportunities in both the private and public sectors.

Job vacancies in the construction sector were up for four of the last five quarterly measurements.

Employers were seeking to fill 220,900 positions in February, up 4.4 per cent from November in seasonally adjusted terms, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

Job vacancies in the private sector rose 4.2 per cent from November, to 201,500, led by rises in the construction, financial services and the professional, scientific and technical industries.

In the key construction sector, job vacancies have now lifted for four of the last five quarterly measurements, while in the three months to February, 3,300 new science and technical opportunities arose.

In the public sector, vacancies also lifted in the three months to February, up by 5.8 per cent to 19,500, after falling in the November reading by seven per cent.

Total job vacancies in Australia have now climbed a seasonally adjusted 19.4 per cent on the previous corresponding quarter, with most of those opportunities coming out of Victoria and NSW, as well as West Australia where vacancies have lifted for six consecutive quarters.

At 1300 AEDT, the Australian dollar was trading at 76.46 US cents and was largely unaffected by the data release 90 minutes earlier