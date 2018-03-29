Hugh Bowman ruled out of Rosehill meeting

Kerrin McEvoy will replace Hugh Bowman on Vinery Stud Stakes favourite Unforgotten at Rosehill.
Bowman will miss Saturday's final meeting of the Golden Slipper carnival and the first day of The Championships at Randwick a week later.
He was stood down by the course doctor at Warwick Farm on Wednesday and has since been diagnosed with a viral infection which will keep him out until April 11, three days before Winx runs in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
Bowman only returned to racing last Saturday at Rosehill, a fortnight after suffering concussion when he fell from Performer during the Todman Stakes at Randwick on March 10.
He made a successful comeback with a Group One double aboard Winx and D'Argento.
The replacement jockeys for Bowman at Rosehill are:
Schweppervescence: Osorno - Craig Williams
Neville Sellwood: One Foot In Heaven - Damien Oliver
Star Kingdom: Fell Swoop - Kerrin McEvoy
Tulloch: Astoria - Christian Reith
Tancred: Who Shot Thebarman - Tye Angland
Vinery: Unforgotten - Kerrin McEvoy
Doncaster Prelude: Sound Proposition - Damien Oliver
Benchmark 93: My Nordic Hero - Michael Walker