Aussie investors want Kewell at Charlton

An Australian investment group with strong AFL links is reportedly closing in on a takeover of an English soccer club, where they could install Harry Kewell as coach within days.

An Australian consortium bid for Charlton Athletic could see Harry Kewell coach the League One club.

Essendon board member Andrew Muir and prominent sports consultant Gerard Murphy are among those involved with the Australian Football Consortium, which is in talks to buy League One outfit Charlton Athletic.

Owned by Belgian billionaire Roland Duchatelet, Charlton sacked their coach Karl Robinson last week and appointed Lee Bowyer as caretaker.

Socceroos great Kewell is the hot tip to take over on a permanent basis and according to south-east London website Kent Live, his employers Crawley Town are bracing for him to quit within 48 hours.

Bowyer played with Kewell at Leeds United and was his assistant during his brief spell coaching Watford's under-23s.

Duchatelet has been looking to sell his majority share of the Addicks for several months and reportedly agreed on a price with two interested parties last week.

If the Australian group - which has been previously linked with a buyout of Coventry City - was to complete the deal it could prove a game-changer for the sport and the development of local players.

The consortium's website says it is seeking to create "Australia's First English Premier League Club" by taking over an underperforming lower-tier side and elevating them to the top tier.

Conceivably, an Aussie-controlled English club could be the first port of call for any A-League talents looking to try their luck in Europe.

It would also represent the next step in Kewell's coaching career, with the 39-year-old having won rave reviews after overcoming a rocky start at Crawley Town to have them in promotion contention from League Two.

Ange Postecoglou and Mark Schwarzer have advised the consortium in the past but the figures behind their push have plenty of their own expertise in sport and business to lean on.

Muir transformed The Good Guys from a single shopfront started by his father in 1952 into one of Australia's leading appliances chains, which he sold last year for $870 million.

Murphy, meanwhile, is the co-founder of Leading Teams, a training company whose team-building, leadership and high-performance strategies have been used by a host of AFL clubs over the years, including Geelong, Richmond, Hawthorn and Sydney.

The consortium has maintained a vow of public silence since emerging last year and will not make any statements until a deal has been completed.