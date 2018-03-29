German castle displays 10,000 Easter eggs

Thousands of Easter eggs have brightened up a castle in southern Germany to mark the Christian holiday, drawing locals and tourists to the spectacle.

Over 10,000 hand-painted real eggs hang out on the easter egg path in Ludwigsburg, Germany.

More than 10,000 colourful hand-painted examples have been arranged within larger egg-shaped structures, adorning a path outside Ludwigsburg Palace.

The Baroque style palace, whose construction began in 1704, is one of Germany's largest.

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, while eggs are traditionally decorated and given as gifts for the occasion.