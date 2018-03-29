Bass Strait power cable again offline

Tasmania's electricity supply from mainland Australia will be cut for more than a fortnight but the state government says the Apple Isle can cope with the latest undersea cable outage.

The Bass Strait cable, connecting Tasmania and Victoria, was damaged at the weekend by a contractor doing maintenance work and needs overseas equipment to be fixed.

It comes as the Tasmanian government this week revealed it was seeking $122 million in compensation from cable operator Basslink over an outage in late 2015 that contributed to an energy crisis in the state.

The six-month failure coincided with record-low rainfall, putting a strain on the state's hydro-electric production.

Industry were told to cut back their power use, while the Tasmanian government forked out millions of dollars on temporary generators.

But Energy Minister Guy Barnett is confident the latest failure won't affect the state's energy security.

"We're well-placed to deal with these challenges," he told reporters on Thursday in Launceston, adding dam levels are high for this time of year.

Dams are at nearly 37 per cent capacity.

Basslink says the outage hasn't affected broadband services, which run through the same cable.

The cable, damaged at a transition station in Victoria, is expected to be running again on April 14.

A proposal for a second Bass Strait power cable was recently added to a nation-wide priority infrastructure list.

A $20 million federal and state government funded feasibility study is due by the end of the year.