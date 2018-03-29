News

Stocks to watch

AAP

Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

MFG - MAGELLAN - down three cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $23.84

Magellan has quit its naming rights deal with Australian Test cricket, calling the ball-tampering scandal "inconsistent with our values".

NEC - NINE ENTERTAINMENT - up four cents, or 1.8 per cent, at $2.27

SWM - SEVEN WEST MEDIA - down 1.5 cents, or 2.7 per cent, at 54 cents

Nine Entertainment has snatched Australian tennis broadcasting rights from long-term holder Seven Network in a five-year, $300 million deal with Tennis Australia.

OLI - OLIVER'S REAL FOOD - up 2.5 cents, or 11.4 per cent, to 24.5 cents

Health-focused fast-food business Oliver's has announced former Subway UK executive Gregory Madigan as its new CEO, replacing Oliver's founder and CEO Jason Gunn, who will stay on as a director.

RIO - RIO TINTO - down 69 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $72.70

There could be good news for investors and Rio Tinto's current shareholders, with analysts expecting the mining giant to redistribute - most likely through a buyback - a large slice of the $4.15 billion it has generated in the past week by selling its last remaining Australian coal assets.

SGR - STAR ENTERTAINMENT - up one cent, or 0.2 per cent, at $5.29

Star Entertainment Group is raising $490 million via a share placement that will leave two Hong Kong businesses each with a five per cent stake in the casino operator.

WES - WESFARMERS - down 24 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $41.56

Wesfarmers has completed the sale of its Curragh coalmine to Coronado Coal Group for a post-tax profit of about $110 million, slightly higher than initially forecast.

