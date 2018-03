NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan opposition politician who had been detained since Monday at Nairobi's main airport in defiance of multiple court orders to release him was deported late on Wednesday night, his lawyer said.

"Miguna Miguna has gone on Emirates flight EK 722," Cliff Ombeta told Reuters by phone without giving details. Kenyan TV station Citizen reported the flight departed Nairobi airport with Miguna on board.



(Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Andrew Heavens)