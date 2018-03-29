Minister tight-lipped on budget aid cut

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann won't comment on reports the Turnbull government is eyeing yet more foreign aid cuts in the May budget.

The coalition is considering a $400 million a year cut to the overseas aid budget, Fairfax Media reported on Thursday.

Senator Cormann would only say the budget would be handed down in May when asked by reporters in Canberra whether the report was true.

Labor called on the coalition to reject aid cuts.

"Julie Bishop must rule out further cuts to Australia's already embarrassingly low level of international development assistance in this year's Budget," frontbenchers Penny Wong and Claire Moore said in a joint statement.

"Australia has a deep interest in contributing to global poverty alleviation."

In February, Senator Wong committed a future Labor government to increasing aid investment beyond existing levels.

Labor also highlighted a line from the government's recent Foreign Policy White Paper which stated Australia's foreign aid program was in the national interest.

Minister for International Development and the Pacific Concetta Fierravanti-Wells dodged questions about potential cuts in Senate question time this week, saying the government had previously announced it would maintain its aid budget at about $4 billion for the next two years.

Australian Council for International Development chief executive Marc Purcell said the new reports indicated an about-face from the government.

"Let's be clear, this is not about fiscal austerity, it's a choice," he said in a statement.

"Only yesterday, the minister gave a reassurance to parliament that the budget would be maintained at about $4 billion, seemingly consistent with plans laid out last year."

Earlier this week, an Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development review criticised successive cuts to Australian aid spending.

"The decline in aid flows, despite steady economic growth, has affected the scope of development and humanitarian programs," the review's chair Charlotte Petri Gornitzka said.

"We encourage Australia to find a way to reverse this trend."

Projections indicate levels of Australian assistance could drop to "an all-time low" of 0.22 per cent of gross national income in 2017/18.