International markets roundup

NEW YORK: US stocks have spent most of the session in positve territory, but the major stocks indexes suffered late falls, dragged down by a sharp drop in Amazon shares and declines in other technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P 500 moved in and out of positive territory following Tuesday's late-session, tech-driven sell-off on the heels of Monday's rally as traders adjusted to a return of volatility in recent weeks.

"We're seeing a bit of a rotation away from technology and into some of the healthcare stocks and consumer staples-type names that you haven't seen in a while," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"I think we're in for more choppiness for the next month until the earnings situation clarifies itself and some of the headline items, either good or bad, come to pass or get dropped along the way."

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 9.29 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 23,848.42, the S&P 500 lost 7.62 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 2,605.00 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.58 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 6,949.23.

Online retailer Amazon.com lost as much as $US53 billion in market value after a report that President Donald Trump indicated he wanted to rein in the company. The stock later pared its loses and was down 4.2 per cent in afternoon trading.

LONDON: A move into defensive stocks helped Britain's FTSE climb to a one-week high on Wednesday, shaking off broader concerns over the US tech sector that rattled global equity markets. Shares in pharma firm Shire surged.

Shire Plc jumped around 14 per cent after Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said it was considering a possible offer for the London-listed drugmaker.

"We see the possible strategic fit given the Japanese pharma's focus therapeutic areas of oncology, gastrointestinal and neuroscience, with Shire bolstering the latter two franchises," analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

The gains in Shire helped the FTSE recover early losses, as bad news about US tech giants and fears of a trade war fuelled concern over valuations across global equities.

The FTSE 100 index ended up 0.3 per cent at 7,044.74 points, whereas Europe's STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 per cent.

Germany's Dax index lost 30.12 per cent, but France's CAC gained 14.7 per cent.

Global trade tensions hit the value of key metals such as copper, and a surprise increase in US crude inventories sent Brent crude futures back below $70 a barrel.

TOKYO: Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Wall Street was knocked hard by concerns about tighter controls on the tech industry, denting a brief global equities recovery driven by hopes that the risk of a US-China trade war was easing.

They extended losses further after China's state-run Global Times reported China will soon announce a list of retaliatory tariffs on United States exports to China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.5 per cent, turning red for the week, led by information technology shares, such as Tencent. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3 per cent.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index on Wednesday fell 1.4 per cent, to 8,388.08.