CGF deny Qld premier ceremony snub

The Commonwealth Games Federation denies it has snubbed Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk by not offering her an official role at next week's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Annastacia Palaszczuk won't speak at the Games opening ceremony, but GOLDOC head Peter Beattie will.

Ms Palaszczuk said on Wednesday she would have "loved to have given a very warm Queenslander welcome at the opening ceremony" on April 4.

But the CGF says reports she was snubbed in their planning were a "clear misrepresentation", and it had never received a formal request from the Queensland Government to be represented.

The federation issued a statement on Thursday saying it remains determined to avoid politicising the Games, .

"This has been reiterated at all CGF Coordination Commission meetings on the Gold Coast, at which all partners have agreed to uphold this principle of no politicisation of the Games whatsoever," the statement says.

"The Commonwealth Games is about people and partnerships, citizens and communities. Most importantly, it's about the thousands of athletes, volunteers, and fans."

the former Queensland premier now chairman of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC), Peter Beattie, will have a speaking role, as will the CGF's Scottish president Louise Martin.

Mr Beattie said the host city agreement signed in 2011 gave the CGF the final say on opening and closing ceremony arrangements.

"I've made representations the premier should speak, that was my recommendation, but the CGF has made a decision she should not," Mr Beattie told the Courier-Mail.

"I respect their decision. I've offered to give up my spot to the premier on a number of occasions, but that's entirely a matter for the CGF, nothing to do with me."

At the 2006 Melbourne Games, then-Victorian Governor John Landy was a batonbearer at the opening ceremony but no state or federal politicians had speaking roles at the event.

The CGF executive is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss a possible speaking role for Ms Palaszczuk at the closing ceremony alongside Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate as part of the handover to Birmingham.

Further comment has been sought from the premier's office.