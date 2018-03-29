'Broken' Smith ruthlessly jeered as welfare concerns grow

There are concerns for the welfare of Australia's sacked cricketers after axed captain Steve Smith was jeered by an angry mob as he left Johannesburg airport headed for Sydney.

The world's top-ranked Test batsman was hounded by TV cameras and photographers at the airport, requiring the sort of police protection more commonly afforded to high-profile criminals.

Dramatic vision emerged on Thursday morning of the distraught former captain being escorted through a scrum of media while members of the public loudly booed him and called him a "cheat".

Smith is en route to Sydney, where he will face the music at a press conference late on Thursday.

The door is open for Steve Smith to return as captain from 2020 onwards, but Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive James Sutherland says the banned batsman has a "very steep hill to climb".

Smith will spend the next 12 months on the sidelines, having also been forced to step down as skipper for his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

CA has barred Smith from holding a leadership position for a further 12 months - with Tim Paine to lead the side in his absence - starting with the fourth Test against South Africa that begins on Friday.

The 28-year-old Smith remains shattered but is desperate to rebuild his image, return Australia to the top of world cricket, and reclaim the captaincy.

"He's got a very steep hill to climb to rebuild the confidence and faith of the Australian public," Sutherland said, when asked if Smith could potentially lead the side again.

"The public and the board, who approve the captains of the Australian teams, are the ones who will decide that or not.

"He's got that opportunity.

"When we were talking about the (100 hours of) community service (that form part of the sanctions) and working at club cricket, he said with a smile on his face 'I'll be doing that anyway', which I think says a lot about him."

Coach Darren Lehmann is confident Smith will return to international cricket a better person after a year-long ban.

"We've lost a great young man (as captain)," Lehmann said.

"We all love him, the public love him. At the moment obviously it's hard for him and his family.

"To see the hurt in him over the last three or four days, I've spent a lot of time with him ... you feel for him.

"He's going to come back a better person, there's no doubt about that."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, and Aussie spin king Shane Warne echoed Lehmann's concern for Smith.

Steve Smith I think is a good guy who made a huge mistake ... He needed punishing but I think this is too harsh ... Bancroft who I don’t know was led astray but deserved punishing but again too harshly IMO ... The other guy I really don’t care about ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 28, 2018

This is disgraceful ! @stevesmith49 is not a criminal !!!!! pic.twitter.com/b2SsfakARo — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 28, 2018

Steve Smith has been rightly punished but now I hope someone keeps a close, caring eye on him. Looks broken. — David Flatman (@davidflatman) March 28, 2018

One of Australia’s greatest ever cricketers who made a shocking error in judgement now being ushered through an airport like a convicted drug mule.



Regardless of your opinion of him, you can’t look at this image and say you don’t feel slightly bad for Steve Smith. I know I do. pic.twitter.com/FWyZK6XIjk — Theo Doropoulos (@TheoDrop) March 28, 2018

Steve Smith has made a mistake. But in trying to catch a plane in South Africa he's treated like a mass murderer. Surrounded by 12 security guards... people baying for his blood and calling him a cheat. This is too much for any 28 year old to handle. #CricketAustralia — Alan Jones (@AlanJones) March 28, 2018

In Australia we demand our athletes play hard & aggressively - to punch above our weight on the World stage. With this mindset they’re bound to cross line. In this case they have done - shockingly. They’re paying a heavy price - there’s no need to sink the boot in further. pic.twitter.com/VBEZgIM1PN — Liam Cox (@LiamCox_TV) March 28, 2018

Meanwhile, former captain Michael Clarke said everyone "had to be gentle" on the entire banned trio.

"Whatever punishment and sanctions they cop, that is going to be nothing compared to what they're going to deal with for the rest of their lives," he told the Nine Network on Thursday.

"They're going to be called cheats for the rest of their lives."

Like Clarke, Shane Warne didn't expect such long bans.

He served a 12-month ban in 2003 for doping, and suggested CA caved to public "hysteria".

"Their actions were indefensible, and they need to be severely punished," Warne wrote on Facebook.

"There is no way you can condone it ... but the jump to hysteria is something that has elevated the offence beyond what they actually did.

"Maybe we're at a point where the punishment just might not fit the crime."

CA chief executive James Sutherland said his board debated a series of punishments but landed at something they felt was "appropriate, commensurate".

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla took no delight in the enforced omissions of Australia's shamed trio.

"When something like this happens, you definitely feel sympathy for the person it happened to," Amla said.

Indian great Sachin Tendulkar said the "right decision" had been made to uphold the game's integrity.

"(Cricket is) a game that I believe should be played in the purest form," he tweeted on Thursday.

"Winning is important but the way you win is more important"

"The three Australians made a mistake and have had to pay the price for it. We all make mistakes, we're not perfect."

STEVE SMITH'S RECORD AS TEST SKIPPER * 34 matches (18 wins, 10 losses, 6 draws) * Helped Australia capture the No.1 Test ranking in 2016 * 3659 runs at average of 70.36 (15 centuries) * Appointed full-time captain after the 2015 Ashes, has topped the ICC's Test batting rankings since December of that year.