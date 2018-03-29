News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft holds back tears in Perth
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft fights back tears in Perth

Warne slams CA player bans

Rob Forsaith
AAP /

Shane Warne feels Cricket Australia (CA) has erred in its response to the cheating scandal, suggesting the governing body caved to public "hysteria".

0329_sun_cricket_coach
5:25

Were only three guilty in the cricket scandal?
0327_TMS_cricket_scanal
5:12

Cricket coach due to quit
Volatility will be first quarter theme but markets 'ripe'...
1:38

Volatility will be first quarter theme but markets 'ripe'...
Now I Get It: How grand juries work
4:07

Now I Get It: How grand juries work
0624_1300_vic_update
0:59

Victoria news update - June 24
NYC Terror Victim Remebered at Funeral
0:49

NYC Terror Victim Remebered at Funeral
Fantasy Football: Picks for Week 8
2:04

Fantasy Football: Picks for Week 8
'This Week': Can Ferguson Heal?
6:48

'This Week': Can Ferguson Heal?
Ferguson Grand Jury Makes Decision in Michael Brown Shooting
13:30

Ferguson Grand Jury Makes Decision in Michael Brown Shooting
Missouri Governor Calls for 'Respect and Restraint' in Ferguson
2:49

Missouri Governor Calls for 'Respect and Restraint' in Ferguson
Exxon CEO: We're working through financial impact of Hurr...
2:49

Exxon CEO: We're working through financial impact of Hurr...
Ferguson Police Chief Releases Name of Officer Who Shot Teen
4:00

Ferguson Police Chief Releases Name of Officer Who Shot Teen
 

CA was under immense pressure to come down hard on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for their roles in the ball-tampering ploy that marred the third Test in South Africa.

Even Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called for a decisive and emphatic response to what he termed a disgrace.

Captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were stripped of their leadership positions and banned for 12 months, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Warne, who was forced to undertake a 12-month road to redemption in 2003 after testing positive for a banned substance, feels CA was too harsh.

"Their actions were indefensible, and they need to be severely punished," Warne wrote on his official Facebook page.

'CHEAT!': 'Broken' Smith ruthlessly jeered as welfare concerns grow

SILENCE BROKEN: Darren Lehmann finally speaks on tampering scandal

REVEALED: The dressing room moment it all went wrong between Smith and Warner

Warne isn't a fan of the player bans. Pic: Getty

"But I don't think a one year ban is the answer.

"My punishment would have been to miss the fourth Test match, a huge fine, and be sacked as captain and vice-captain.

"There is no way you can condone it ... but the jump to hysteria is something that has elevated the offence beyond what they actually did.

"Maybe we're at a point where the punishment just might not fit the crime."

CA chief executive James Sutherland admitted his board canvassed a series of punishments.

"There were considerations and views around the table that were all over the place. Higher sanctions for all three players, lower sanctions for all three players," Sutherland said.

Former captain Smith is escorted through the airport on his way to Sydney. Pic: AAP

"You need to talk openly and share views on balance.

"We've landed at something that we believe is appropriate, commensurate."

South Africa opener Hashim Amla took no delight in the enforced omissions of Australia's shamed trio.

"When something like this happens, you definitely feel sympathy for the person it happened to," Amla told reporters ahead of the fourth Test, which starts in Johannesburg on Friday.

"The three Australians made a mistake and have had to pay the price for it. We all make mistakes, we're not perfect."

Warne, who took a record 708 Test wickets for his country, and Amla weren't alone in expressing sympathy, particularly when it came to Smith.

"Steve Smith I think is a good guy who made a huge mistake. He needed punishing but I think this is too harsh," former England captain Michael Vaughan posted on Twitter.

Back To Top