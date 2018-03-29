Superglue protesters not guilty of damage

Pro-refugee protesters who superglued themselves to a Parliament House balcony have been found not guilty of intentionally damaging commonwealth property.

Pro-refugee protesters have been acquitted of intentionally causing damage in Parliament House.

The seven activists admitted gluing their hands to the balustrade to disrupt Question Time in November 2016, but argued it was never their intention to cause damage.

After 46 minutes of deliberation, the 12 ACT Supreme Court jurors unanimously agreed with them.

Members of the Whistleblowers, Activists and Citizens Alliance let out gasps of relief as each "not guilty" finding was read by the jury foreman and collapsed into hugs outside court after Chief Justice Helen Murrell discharged them.

Philip Evans, Sally Jean Hunter, Timothy Buchanan, Samantha Hawker, Hannah Grant, Chamomilla Hill and Jason Ray had faced penalties up to 10 years in prison if they were found guilty.

"Today we were rightly found not guilty of intentionally damaging commonwealth property," they said in a statement.

"We charge that the real damage to the commonwealth is being caused by politicians like Peter Dutton, who are intentionally destroying the lives of people guilty of nothing more than seeking a safe home."

After the verdict, Mr Ray told reporters that "yes" he would consider using the superglue tactic again.

Mr Evans said it remained one of the protests in their arsenal.

"That's just one tactic that people might want to go out and do but history doesn't always repeat itself and there are many ways ourselves and our group have engaged in protest," he said.

Mr Evans said people must be treated with respect, and if that meant breaking the law, it was an individual decision.

On Wednesday members of the WACA group made another attempt to disrupt Question Time.

Eight protesters climbed over seats to get to the blocked off front row of a House of Representatives public gallery and linked arms to brace against the dozen security guards who rushed in to stop them.

"We have lost our moral compass, you shame us on the international stage," the group shouted in unison.

"You criminalise people asking for help."

They were quickly removed and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull continued to argue for company tax cuts throughout, without acknowledging the group's claims.

On Thursday morning, before the verdict, more WACA members blockaded the car park of the Home Affairs department's Canberra headquarters.