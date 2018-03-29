'Hate' fuels Manly amid salary cap saga

Manly are being driven by hate as they look to block out their NRL salary cap scandal.

Joel Thompson says Manly are being fuelled by "hate" as they try to recover from a salary cap drama.

That's the view of back-rower Joel Thompson, who's revealed the club has adopted a siege mentality, fuelled by the belief that "everyone hates us".

The Sydney northern beaches club has long been known for its insular attitude and it's become especially important as they look to weather the salary cap storm.

After being slugged with a $750,000 fine and $660,000 salary cap penalty over two years, the NRL's sanctions were expected to have an impact on the side.

However, Thompson is defiant.

"We're tight here, we've got that backs-against-the-wall mentality where everyone's hating us," Thompson said.

"I felt it since I signed here. I've seen it through the media and different things.

"It is everyone against us and we just need to focus on playing good footy and getting wins because that stuff is out of our control."

Thompson went to the Sea Eagles from the Dragons and said he'd seen first hand how much the rugby league community hated the Sea Eagles.

He said the club was at its best when they circled the wagons and were determined to turn around their last-start loss against Canberra at Lottoland on Saturday.

"All we can do is be tight and worry about playing good footy," Thompson said.

"I love it, I love the underdog mentality and us-against-them. It's exciting for us. We're staying tight."