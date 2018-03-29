Russian ambassador's Oscar performance: PM

Malcolm Turnbull says Russia's ambassador should apply for an Oscar after his animated response to two Russian spies being kicked out of the country.

Russian Ambassador Grigory Logvinov says Vladimir Putin will respond to Russian spy expulsion.

The diplomats have five days to leave Australia, in a show of solidarity with the UK over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

Russian ambassador Grigory Logvinov gave an hour-long press conference on Wednesday, calling questions about spies "funny" and saying reporters had watched too many Hollywood movies.

"I think he'll be applying for an Oscar, don't you think? He didn't persuade anybody," Mr Turnbull told reporters on Thursday.

"It was a very lengthy performance, and all of the histrionics aside, the fact of the matter is this: chemical weapons were used in an attempt to murder a person ... on British soil."

Vladimir Putin is deciding how to retaliate after Australia kicked out two Russian spies from the embassy in Canberra and more than 100 others were expelled from countries around the world.

"The final decision is taken by President of the Russian Federation," Mr Logvinov told reporters on Wednesday.

When the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats, Russia retaliated by sending the same number of UK officials back.

Mr Logvinov said the diplomats being expelled from Australia were not spies.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop on Wednesday hauled Mr Logvinov in for a "please explain" meeting, where he said Russia wants an investigation into the nerve agent attack.

"We want an absolutely proper investigation under the auspices of the convention on prohibition of chemical weapons," Mr Logvinov told Ms Bishop.

But Ms Bishop said Russia had not declared its Novichok chemical weapons, which were used in the Skripal attempted assassination.

"This is the very convention that we believe Russia is in breach of by its failure to declare its Novichok program," she replied to Mr Logvinov.

"We seek a credible answer from Russia as to how its nerve agent could have been deployed in these circumstances."

Mr Logvinov said there was no evidence Russia was responsible but Ms Bishop said she had "seen this script before".