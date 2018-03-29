News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

Kenya court finds interior minister and police chief guilty of contempt

Reuters
Reuters /

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan high court judge found Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i and the inspector general of police guilty of contempt of court on Wednesday and ordered that they appear for sentencing.

The ruling marks a significant escalation in a tussle between the judiciary and the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta, which opposition leaders and other critics say fails to respect the authority of the courts in political matters.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Maggie Fick and Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Back To Top