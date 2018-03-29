Joshua my perfect opponent, says Parker

Joseph Parker says he only needs one chance against the 'perfect' opponent he will face at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Joseph Parker says his style perfectly matches that of unbeaten British champion Anthony Joshua.

The unbeaten Kiwi and WBO champion (24-0) will face British superstar Anthony Joshua (20-0) with four heavyweight titles and a potential shot at becoming undisputed champion of the world on the line.

Parker, 26, is ranked third by The Ring with Joshua on top and Deontay Wilder - the American who looms large for Saturday's winner - sandwiched between the pair.

"The reason why I really wanted this fight is I feel his style matches mine perfectly and I feel that the game plan we've come up with, if we execute it to the best of our ability we'll come away with the win," Parker told AAP.

"I've trained for 12 rounds but if I clip him well and clip him good he's going down and if he doesn't go down I'm going to chase him down."

Parker, who won the WBO title by decision against Andy Ruiz at Auckland's Spark Arena in December 2016, insists he won't be overawed by the occasion. A crowd of almost 80,000 is expected at a venue generally accustomed to hosting his rugby-playing countrymen.

"I'm going to walk out there and picture everyone as lollipops," he joked.

"We've fought on a smaller scale, 20,000 people. This is just another event, it's just another fight in a ring. If we treat it as just another fight we should be all right.

"I'm sure there's going to be a lot of people cheering for him but there's also going to be a lot of people cheering for us.

"Maybe not as many, but they might be louder."

With both teams keen to keep the focus to the Cardiff bout, Parker told AAP he wasn't thinking about a potential rematch on home soil.

"If everything goes well and we win we have to sit down as a team and discuss what the best options are in terms of boxing-wise and financially," he said.

"There's a rematch clause for him, not for me, I don't need one.

"All I need is one chance to show what I have and put on a great display."