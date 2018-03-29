News

Britain's May welcomes U.S. expulsions over spy attack in call with Trump

Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed a U.S. move to expel 60 Russian diplomats over a chemical attack on a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury in a phone call with President Donald Trump, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The prime minister today spoke with President Trump to welcome the U.S. decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats in response to the use of a nerve agent in Salisbury," the spokesman told reporters.
"The PM said the U.S. had delivered a very strong response and welcomed the breadth of international action in response to Russia's reckless and brazen behavior, with 26 countries now putting expulsions in place."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

