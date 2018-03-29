BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday declined to comment on reports that lender Deutsche Bank <DBKGn.DE> has begun searching for a new chief executive.

Berlin declines to comment on reports Deutsche Bank seeking new CEO

"Deutsche Bank is a private company. I'll therefore refrain here from doing any speculation...," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a news conference.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank's chairman of the board, Paul Achleitner, is looking for a new CEO to replace John Cryan as investors grow frustrated with the slow turnaround of the loss-making German lender.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Escritt)