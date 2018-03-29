Thompson drops 100m at Commonwealth Games

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson warmed up for the Commonwealth Games in style with an impressive 100m triumph before revealing she will just race the 200m on the Gold Coast.

Olympic 100 and 200m gold medallist Elaine Thompson will run just the longer race on the Gold Coast.

A key sprint drawcard for next month's Games, it had been hoped Thompson might race the 100-200m double - the two events she won gold in Rio two years ago - at Carrara Stadium.

But after easily blitzing her opponents at the Queensland International Track Classic to win the blue-riband event on Wednesday night, the Jamaican sprint queen declared she would just race the 200m in a fortnight.

Unlike Rio, she said she wanted to alternate each of her events leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and it was still early in her season.

"I will just run the two this time," Thompson said.

"It is there to get me prepared for my outdoor (season), which is the Diamond League."

On a night that local heroine Sally Pearson and men's sprint favourite Yohan Blake both gave their fans plenty to like with 100m hit-outs, Thompson also made the Brisbane crowd sit up and take notice in the blustery conditions.

Running into a raging headwind, the 25-year-old clocked 11.71 seconds - a full second behind her Olympic winning time - but was well pleased with her efforts.

"Everything is going great so far ... that felt great tonight," she said

Thompson is the woman Australian teenager Riley Day will have to catch in a strong 200m field that will also include England's Dina Asher-Smith.

Day finished third in her 200m race at the State Athletics Facility behind another Jamaican, Shericka Jackson, and England's Bianca Williams in 23.57.

Rising pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall failed to hit the heights that have seen him touted as the next Steve Hooker but still won after easily clearing 5.45m before "getting complacent".

England's Adam Hague and fellow Australian Angus Armstrong were next best at 5.30m.

Victorian long jumper Brooke Stratton leapt into Games gold contention with a jump of 6.88m to finish behind Canada's Christabel Nettey (6.92).

Englishwoman Laura Weightman showed her class in the 1500m by winning in 4 minutes 5.89 seconds, while Australia's Luke Matthews won the men's race in 3:37.16.

Glasgow medallist Hamish Peacock won the javelin with a throw of 80.25m, with the Tasmanian beating compatriots Cruz Hogan and William White.

Nicola McDermott took the high jump in 1.84m, ahead of teammate Cass Purdon (1.81).

Olympic walking bronze medallist Dane Bird-Smith put on a burst for his home crowd in a short 3000m "training run" to win in 10:56.06.