Lehmann had no idea about plan: Sutherland

James Sutherland insists footage of Darren Lehmann from the third Test has been misconstrued, suggesting the stunned coach demanded Peter Handscomb find out "what the f*** is going on!?".

Australia coach Darren Lehmann was found to have not been involved in the ball tampering scandal.

Cricket Australia (CA) has finalised a formal investigation of the cheating scandal, with every member of the touring party cleared apart from Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

The host broadcaster captured images of an alarmed Lehmann shortly after Bancroft attempted to cheat by scuffing the ball with sandpaper.

The footage shows Lehmann using a walkie-talkie to contact 12th man Handscomb. Handscomb then runs out a message to Bancroft.

It has been widely alleged that Lehmann wanted Bancroft to conceal the evidence, something the side's most inexperienced player spectacularly failed to do when he shoved the sandpaper down his pants.

CA chief executive Sutherland says his organisation's head of integrity Iain Roy, who investigated the scandal by grilling players and support staff on Monday, found that to be untrue.

"It's been verified by others that on the walkie-talkie ... he radioed down and said 'what the f*** is going on!?'," Sutherland told reporters.

"He said to Handscomb, 'find out what the f*** is going on'.

Lehmann then interrogated players himself at tea on day three of the Test in Cape Town.

"He brought everyone into a room when the next break was and he basically went through everyone and said 'what is going on'," Sutherland said.

However, Sutherland admitted that Lehmann "feels some sort of personal responsibility" for overseeing a team culture that allowed such a "terrible situation" to unfold.

"We all do," he said.

"Questions (are) obviously being asked of lots of people as to why or how that might have happened.

"That's part of the purpose of later discussion and review (into team culture and conduct). We'll clearly take on board whatever comes out of such investigations."

CA has finally revealed more details, admitting via press release that Bancroft used sandpaper to illegally scuff the ball in the third Test.

Steve Smith told reporters on Saturday that Bancroft worked on the ball at Newlands with sticky tape, which contained debris from the pitch.

CA allege it was Smith who directed "that evidence of attempted tampering be concealed on the field of play".