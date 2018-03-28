MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will definitely retaliate for the expulsions of Russian diplomats by multiple Western and east European governments, but will do so at the appropriate time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Kremlin: we'll retaliate over diplomat expulsions in our own time

The diplomats were expelled over the poisoning in Britain of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Britain alleges Russia was to blame, but Moscow says it had no involvement.

Peskov gave no details on what Russia's response would be, but said it would correspond to Russian national interests. He said he hoped states that expelled Russian diplomats would look hard at the information which Britain says is evidence of Russia's involvement in the poisoning.



