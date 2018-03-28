LONDON (Reuters) - Internet companies such as Facebook should do more to remove illegal and offensive content online, British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Wednesday.

Internet firms should do 'much much' more to remove illegal content: UK interior minister

"In terms of illegal material, I still think there is much, much more they can do," Rudd told a committee of lawmakers, adding that some offensive material should be taken down.

"In some instances, they do make a decision themselves to remove the material which they find offensive. I do think there is more that can be done."



(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)