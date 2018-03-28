News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Revealed: The dressing room moment it all went wrong
Moment ball tampering plot was cooked up - and why Steve Smith didn't stop it

Russia sees Xi-Kim meeting as important step to resolve Korean crisis

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday welcomed a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week as an important step to strengthen positive changes on Korean peninsula.

The Foreign Ministry said Russia aimed to continue close cooperation with China to resolve tensions on the peninsula by "purely diplomatic means".

(This story has been refiled to fix North Korean leader's family name in headline to Kim, not Un)

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhny; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Back To Top