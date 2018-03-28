Russia sees Xi-Kim meeting as important step to resolve Korean crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday welcomed a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week as an important step to strengthen positive changes on Korean peninsula.

The Foreign Ministry said Russia aimed to continue close cooperation with China to resolve tensions on the peninsula by "purely diplomatic means".



(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhny; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)