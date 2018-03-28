AFL round two preview panel

Preview of AFL round two match (time AEDT):

Thursday, March 29

Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7.50pm

Head to Head: Crows 23 Tigers 13

Last clash: Grand Final 2017 - Tigers 16.12 (108) bt Crows 8.12 (60) at MCG

Tab Sportsbet odds: Crows $1.60 Tigers $2.35

William Hill: Crows $1.62 Tigers $2.62

Make no mistake, the wounds haven't properly healed in Adelaide from their grand final loss. Will the Crows again get spooked by their demons in Tigers jumpers? How deep are those scars on Adelaide captain Taylor Walker, returning from a foot injury, and his teammates? Adelaide's mindset will be intriguing against the Tigers, who had a whopping 71 inside 50s, for 38 scoring shots, in their season-opening win against a plucky Carlton. If big guns Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin fire and can help get near those numbers again, it's trouble for Adelaide. The Crows' much-vaunted forward line, which misfired in the final, including Eddie Betts and Josh Jenkins, will be under pressure to produce against the miserly Tigers.

Key: Tiger megastar Martin looms large. Surely the Crows will be tempted to tag - but who with? Bryce Gibbs?

Tip: Richmond by 14 points