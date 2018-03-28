Glory out to delay Sydney's celebrations

Sydney FC can secure the A-League premiership on Thursday night while Perth Glory need to win to stay in the finals hunt, setting up a clash with plenty at stake.

Sydney FC go to Perth for their A-League clash and have their sights on the Premiers' Plate.

The Sky Blues arrive in Perth with the chance to secure a second straight Premiers' Plate with a victory over a Glory team needing to win or see their finals chances almost buried.

That sets the stage for a terrific encounter at nib Stadium and Graham Arnold is by no means going to take his foot off the pedal even if they secure their second straight premiership.

"We're not done yet and we don't want to see the Premiers' Plate until the last game of the season," the Sydney FC coach said.

"We've still got some targets to hit and we've set some new goals over the past week to raise our performance.

"No team has ever amassed 60 points two years in a row and Melbourne City hold the record with 63 goals. We are on 57 so we are chasing that too."

The task is certainly ahead of Glory but they go into the clash having won their past four matches at home, including a 1-0 win on Sunday over Melbourne Victory.

They remain unlikely finalists, though, sitting in eighth spot behind Western Sydney Wanderers and seventh-placed Brisbane Roar.

It's a tough run home too, starting Thursday against Sydney FC before a road clash with second-placed Newcastle Jets and then at home to Brisbane.

Coach Kenny Lowe is understandably happy with how his team is now playing and with a clear bill of health on the injury front.

But he's under no illusion about the challenge from Sydney.

"Sydney are a fantastic team. They are a benchmark for everybody," Lowe said.

"They've got super players and I think sometimes tall poppy syndrome exists. I don't know how you can criticise Sydney, they are a top team and they've done ever so well.

"I'm not sure I agree with Arnie about them being underdogs. I think he's chucking some hand grenades out there. They're a super team and they'll come here wanting to win the premiership. It's going to be a tough game for us."