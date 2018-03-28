Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

SWM - SEVEN WEST MEDIA - up 0.5 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at 55.5 cents

Seven West Media has sold its half-share of online media business Yahoo7 back to Yahoo's US owner, Oath Inc.

CIM - CIMIC - down 32 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $44.91

CIMIC Group's global mining services provider, Thiess, has been awarded a three-year contract extension, worth $280 million, to operate the Wahana coal mine in South Kalimantan, Indonesia

RIO - RIO TINTO - down 77 cents, or 1.0 per cent, at $73.39

Rio Tinto has completed its exit from Australian coal with the $2.25 billion sale of its 80 per cent stake in Queensland's Kestrel mine.