Aussie medics sent to help after PNG quake

AAP

An Australian team of doctors and nurses has been deployed to earthquake-hit Papua New Guinea.

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Highlands region in late February.

An estimated 270,000 people require humanitarian assistance and 18,000 are living in evacuation centres.

PNG authorities say 25 out of 77 health care centres in the worst-hit provinces were destroyed or forced to close.

The 15-member Australian team will work with PNG counterparts to provide emergency health services including maternal and child medical care.

They've been sent to Mendi Hospital in the Southern Highlands Province.

