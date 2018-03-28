Rebels make three changes for Hurricanes

The Melbourne Rebels have made three changes to the team's starting line-up to take on the Hurricanes in their Good Friday clash at AAMI Park.

Tom English is one of three back in the Melbourne Rebels starting line-up against the Hurricanes.

Flanker Lopeti Timani, lock Matt Phillip and utility back Tom English return to the starting line-up, replacing Colby Fainga'a, Geoff Parling and winger Sefa Naivalu from the team that trounced the Sharks last round.

Wallaby prop Ben Daley has returned to the Rebels' bench after overcoming a concussion injury suffered against the Waratahs, while Wallaby hooker Jordan Uelese is also included on the bench in place of Mahe Vailanu.

Back-rower Ross Haylett-Petty also returns to the bench but his Wallabies fullback brother, Dane, was again left out with lingering symptoms from his head knock against NSW.

REBELS: Jack Maddocks, Tom English, Reece Hodge, Billy Meakes, Marika Koroibete, Jack Debreczeni, Will Genia, Amanaki Mafi, Angus Cottrell, Lopeti Timani, Adam Coleman (capt), Matt Philip, Jermaine Ainsley, Anaru Rangi, Tetera Faulkner. Res: Jordan Uelese, Ben Daley, Sam Talakai, Ross Haylett-Petty, Colby Fainga'a, Richard Hardwick, Michael Ruru, Sefa Naivalu.