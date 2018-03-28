Burning questions for NRL round four

KEY TALKING POINTS FOR NRL ROUND FOUR

* Can the Warriors break their NSW hoodoo against the Sydney Roosters?

The Warriors are flying high with three wins from three matches. But they'll need to overcome their worrying record in NSW. Stephen Kearney's side have lost their past seven matches in the state. Their losing streak in Sydney is even worse and stretches to 2015.

* Robinson to overtake Gibson

This weekend, Roosters coach Trent Robinson can go past the great Jack Gibson for most wins recorded as Tricolours coach. Gibson notched 83 wins during his Eastern Suburbs career, which included the 1974 and 1975 NSWRL premierships. Robinson has a fair way to go before he overtakes Arthur Halloway (105) for most wins for the club.

* Ricky's Raiders in a sticky spot

It's been a heartbreaking start to the year for Raiders fans after three occasions when their side failed to hold on to a lead. And if the Raiders lose by two points or fewer against Manly, they will become the second team in history to go down by that margin four weeks in a row. You have to go back to Balmain in 1926 to find another example.

* Does anyone give the Titans a hope against big brother Brisbane?

Brisbane have a 78.3 per cent winning rate against Gold Coast, with 18 victories from 23 matches. It's the Broncos' best strike rate against any current team.

* The Eels' second-half woes

Questions are starting to be asked about Brad Arthur's Eels and no stat says it better than their performances in the second half this year. They are yet to score a point this season in the final 40 minutes of a game. They have also scored the fewest points in the opening three rounds (six per game).